ITT and CIT Presidents’ Welcome Letter from Governing Body Chairs

The chairs of the governing bodies of the ITs in Tralee and Cork have sent letters to staff and students outlining their commitment to achieving the goal of a Munster Technological University.

A statement from both institutes of technology says resources and structures have been put in place to successfully deliver the programme of change required to make the MTU a reality.

The project has received dedicated funding from the Higher Education Authority to facilitate this work.

The MTU Project Office has been established and project directors and leaders have been appointed, with some vacancies remaining to be filled.

President of IT Tralee, Dr Oliver Murphy has welcomed the letter describing it as significant.

He says it is a once in a generation opportunity to bring about a change which will enrich and improve the social, academic and economic life of the region and beyond.

The Technological Universities Bill will be considered by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education and Skills this autumn with a proposed deadline for approval of the Bill by the Dáil before the end of the year.