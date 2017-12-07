Italian skipper reunited with yacht washed up in West Kerry

An Italian skipper whose racing yacht drifted across the Atlantic to from Newfoundland to West Kerry has finally been reunited with his beloved vessel.

Micheala Zambelli was rescued from the racing yacht on June 11th by the Canadian Coast Guard 650km southeast of Newfoundland.

Micheala thought his yacht was gone forever until it was spotted floated just off Fermoyle Strand near Cloghane.

The top yacht racer travelled to a cold and very windy Fermoyle beach today for an emotional reunion.

He said looking down from helicopter when he was rescued and seeing his boat drift off to sea was difficult as he thought it was the last time:

Michaela now intends to work with a school to bring the boat back to Italy to be restored. He said he cannot believe the incredible condition it’s in after drifting across the Atlantic.