Ita Sweeney nee Keane, Meenoline South, Templeglantine

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Trionoide, Templeglantine.

