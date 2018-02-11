Ita O’Rourke (nee McCabe), Beglieve, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6pm – 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11am, Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations if desired, to Milford Hospice.
Status yellow snow-ice weather warning in place in Kerry until midnight
Kerry, and the rest of the county, remains under a status yellow snow-ice weather warning until midnight tonight. Wintry showers are set to bring up...
Sinn Féin MEP urges movement on Greyhound Bill
Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada is urging the government to address a delay in passing the Greyhound Bill. It aims to ban trainers doping...
Lunchtime Sports Update
ATHLETICS Kerry's Pat Murphy won the Leinster Masters 3000 metres indoor walking race in Athlone in a time of 14 mins & 30secs. GAELIC GAMES A number...
Average price of three-bed semi-detached in Kerry just over €186,000
Demand for property in Ireland's regional cities is increasing, while inflation on a national level has declined. That's according to the new figures published in...
Kerry v Monaghan Games Postponed
Kerry against Monaghan is off in the Allianz Football League. A 9am inspection found the pitch at Inniskeen to be playable despite a covering of...