Ita O’Rourke (nee McCabe), Beglieve, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6pm – 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11am, Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation.  No flowers please.  Donations if desired, to Milford Hospice.

