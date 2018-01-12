Ita Lewis née Murphy, Griffith Ave, Dublin & formerly of Knockasna, Abbeyfeale.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Saturday (Jan 13th) from 6pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale.  Requiem mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

