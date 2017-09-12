Status Yellow warning issued for Munster as Storm Aileen approaches

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Munster

A deepening depression – Storm Aileen – is expected to track eastwards this evening with a band of very strong winds on its southern and western flanks, which will affect counties of the southwest and south.

Southwest to west winds are expected to increase to mean speed of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h this afternoon in coastal counties with the severe winds becoming northwesterly and transferring to parts of the east coast later this evening or early tonight.

Winds will be at their strongest in exposed coastal areas.