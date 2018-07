Kerry County Council says an issue on the Castlemaine to Tralee road is being rectified today.

Motorists had contacted Radio Kerry saying the road had been excavated and filled in at various locations as part of works on the route; it was claimed cars were swerving to avoid them.

The local authority says the issue arose from the need to dig trial holes to check for water flows as part of water mains work.





The contractor will be rectifying the matter in full today.