Sarah Hughes is a Childline volunteer for the last 6 years and she was telling us about the important work childline does especially at Christmas.
Kerry TD says the NTPF isn’t working efficiently in relation to cataract operations
A Kerry TD says the National Treatment Purchase Fund isn't working efficiently in relation to cataract operations. Deputy John Brassil says the operations are...
Additional €1 million in grant aid for Kerry Airport described as a vote of...
€1 million additional grant aid funding for Kerry Airport represents a solid commitment to the county in terms of tourism, business and infrastructural access...
Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in past year
Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in the past year. That's according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board. It shows that the...
ISPCC
The Beauty Spot
Mary O'Donnell gives us her gift suggestions for her from him this Christmas and gives her 2017 favourites. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Beauty3.mp3
Parenting advice
Joan Barrett was in to give us the top 10 parenting tips to get you through Christmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Parenty.mp3