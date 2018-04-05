ISPCC calls for Digital Safety Commissioner after €600 smartphone sold to unaccompanied child in Tralee

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children has repeated its calls for a Digital Safety Commissioner.

It follows a disappointed Kerry parent contacting Radio Kerry about a mobile phone shop selling a €600 smartphone to their unaccompanied 12-year-old.

The practice of selling mobile phones to minors is not illegal under the Sale of Goods Act.

CEO of the ISPCC, Grainia Long says children’s access to technology has been a huge issue for years and is the child protection issue of our time: