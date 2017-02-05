Isleofhopendreams Brings Success To Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins looked to have two excellent chances of landing the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle this afternoon, which was reduced to one when favourite The Crafty Butcher was brought down inside the final mile but one was all that was needed as Danny Mullins brought Isleofhopendreams with a perfectly-timed challenge to win going away by two-and-a-half lengths from Sutton Manor.

Owned by the County Down-based Kilbroney Racing Syndicate, the son of Flemensfirth looks as if he will be aimed at the final of this Pertemps series at Cheltenham next month, and the extra couple of furlongs should be right up his street.