Irish Rail apologises to Kerry customers delayed on Sunday

Passengers on the 7.10 train from Tralee to Heuston yesterday morning were first told that no driver was available and bused to Mallow, after which they then faced a further delay of an hour and a half due to problems on the Cork line.

Spokesperson for Irish Rail, Barry Kenny said that customers were advised via social media Saturday evening that the 7.10 Tralee to Mallow train would be a bus transfer due to operational reasons.

It’s believed the reason related to the illness of a staff member, and a replacement could not be sourced due to resources being stretched.





Passengers from Kerry then faced a delay when the reached Mallow. Mr Kenny said that an issue which delayed the completion of overnight works between Cork and Mallow lead to this delay.

He said that the company wished to apologise to customers who were affected, and said that due to the delay they are entitled to a 50% refund of the fare.

Mr Kenny said refund forms were distributed to customers at a number of stations and are also available on the Irish Rail website.