Irish Wind Energy Association denies changing approach due to local opposition

The Irish Wind Energy Association denies it’s changing its approach due to strong opposition in rural communities, including Kerry ones.

The association hopes that 70% of energy needs in Ireland will be met by renewable sources by 2030; however, a number projects have been appealed nationwide, including one in Ballyhorgan, Lixnaw.

The IWEA announced a number of initiatives to reduce issues with local communities, including creating project websites and appointing community liaisons.

Incoming CEO Dr David Connolly says the IWEA is not changing its approach due to local opposition, but to learn from their experiences.