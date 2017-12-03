Irish Wildlife Trust calls to end ‘destructive’ fishing techniques off Kerry coast

The Irish Wildlife Trust has called to end ‘destructive’ fishing techniques off the Kerry coast.

The IWT says that destructive ‘pair trawling’ is underway in shallow bays and inlets.

Pair-trawling is the practice whereby two boats drag a single net, effectively sieving all marine life from the water column.

The IWT believe pair-trawling has taken place in the mouth of the River Shannon and in Kenmare Bay, both Special Areas of Conservation.

They are calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, to ban the practice.