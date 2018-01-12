Irish Water to spend nearly €20 million in Kerry on maintenance and operations in 2018

Irish Water will spend nearly €20 million in Kerry this year on maintenance and operations.

According to the national utility, the allocation will be spent on the operation and maintenance of water supplies, ensuring drinking water compliance and the reading of meters.

Additionally, Irish Water manage and operate wastewater networks and plants in the county.

Over the past three years, the number of water breakages and outages in Kerry has decreased significantly, from 987 in 2015 to just over 600 in 2017.