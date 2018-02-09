Irish Water to spend €5 million in the Tralee Town Area this year

Irish Water is to spend €5 million in the Tralee Town Area this year.

The national utility, in partnership with Kerry County Council, will undertake works to repair leakages and replace water mains in the area, as part of Irish Water’s Capital Investment Programme 2017-2021.

It’s hoped the works will save 3 million litres of water a day in Kerry alone by the end of 2018.

Irish Water says the primary aims of the €5 million investment are to replace the aging pipe network and reduce the amount of ‘unaccounted for’ water in the county.

It’s estimated that 47% of water nationally is lost due inadequate infrastructure, which Irish Water hopes to reduce to 38% within five years.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council will also fund a number of initiatives in Kerry, including the ‘Find and Fix’ and ‘First Fix’ programmes.

Irish Water says, while a significant amount of money will be invested in the Tralee Town Area, this will not affect planned investment in other parts of the county.

The first works get underway in March, with the replacement of 2.4km of lead water mains and 500 associated household connections in Tralee.