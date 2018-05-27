Irish Water Safety issues appeal for safe swimming in warm weather

Irish Water Safety is appealing to the public to take care when swimming in the warm weather.

The organisation says cold shock is the greatest contributing factor to drowning on the island, with water temperature at sea at 13° Celsius, while it’s 16° inland sites.

IWS is asking people to only swim at designated bathing areas and remember there are no lifeguards on duty yet; bathing season runs from the 1st of June to the 15th of September.





They say if there’s no designated area near, then swim at known traditional bathing areas where there are ringbuoys that can be used if somebody gets in to difficulty.