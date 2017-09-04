Irish Water investigating pipe blockage at Listowel Treatment Plant at Dromin several weeks ago

Irish Water is investigating a blockage that occurred on an intake pipe at the Listowel Treatment Plant at Dromin a number of weeks ago.

That’s according to operations manager, Margaret Attridge, who was speaking after the plant’s two pumps failed at the weekend, leaving 4,000 people without water.

Repairs have been carried out, reservoirs are now being refilled, and Irish Water says supplies will slowly start returning to homes and businesses today.

Margaret Attridge says they’re still looking into the original blockage.

A back-up pump is being put in place at the Listowel Treatment Plant in case there’s a repeat of the two pumps failing; the submersible pump is being installed today.

The two pumps at the plant, which are between 10 and 14 years old, were scheduled to be replaced in six months’ time, but that work is being fast-tracked, although it could still take three months, according to Margaret Attridge.

Listowel Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney says it’s vital investment is made in the plant soon.