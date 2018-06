Irish Water hope traffic delays due to work on new water mains in Castlemaine will be reduced by tomorrow.

There’s a three-way stop go system in place as the company lay new pipes between the village and Ballyrameen.

At the same time there have been three water outages in the area over the past few days leading to people being without water.





Tommy Griffin from Minister Brendan Griffins office has been in contact with the company and the contractor for the works