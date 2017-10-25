Irish Water to develop new wastewater treatment system for Lixnaw

Irish Water is to develop a new wastewater treatment system for Lixnaw, as the current one isn’t large enough for the village.

It’s to apply for planning for an Integrated Constructed Wetland, which is expected to provide a sustainable treatment system, support continued growth, while also delivering significant environmental benefits.

Lixnaw is currently served by a wastewater treatment plant which only provides primary treatment of wastewater, and isn’t large enough to treat all the waste from the village.

It needs to be upgraded to comply with statutory requirements by the 31st of December 2019.

The proposed solution is an Integrated Constructed Wetland (ICW), a type of sustainable wastewater treatment system that’s designed to look and function as a natural wetland.

It would have capacity to treat the wastewater from a population equivalent to 1,200 people, catering for the existing inhabitants, as well as projected future growth.

A 5.5 hectare site to the west-northwest of the village has been identified, and following consultation with locals, Irish Water is now ready to progress with a planning application.

Subject to the permission being granted, it’s hoped construction will get underway by next summer.