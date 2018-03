It should be known this afternoon if there’ll be further night-time restrictions to water supplies in Kerry.

Last night water supplies were turned off in Brosna, Moyvane, Ballyduff, Ballybunion and surrounding areas, as well as Caherciveen, and Renard, in order to allow reservoirs to replenish.

Operational Lead for Kerry with Irish Water, Anna Brosnan is asking people to use water wisely.

She says if people continue to let taps run, then supplies will have to be restricted.