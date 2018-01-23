Irish Water allocates €6.4 million to Kerry under Water Networks Programme

Irish Water has allocated over €6 million to Kerry under its Water Networks Programme.

The national utility, which is responsible for the maintenance and operation of water and wastewater networks in the county, has allocated €6.4 million for 2018.

The majority of the funds will go toward replacing aging water mains and removing lead service connections.

One of the larger works, the watermain rehabilitation in Brewery Road and Oakpark in Tralee, has already commenced, while works in other parts of the county are due to begin later in the year.