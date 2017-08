The Irish Warriors have lost their final group game in the International Cup in Melbourne.

They went down to New Zealand, having conceded a goal on the final siren.

Kerry were represented by Brendan Browne, Michael Finn and Shane O’Sullivan, while Killarney’s Legion Padraig Lucey kicked five goals in today’s game.

New Zealand now take on Papa New Guinea in the final, while Ireland contest the women’s competition final with Canada.