Kerry’s Shona Heaslip has been named on the Irish team for next month’s European Cross Country Championships in Slovakia.

Two-time former winner Fionnuala McCormack is also included, along with Kerry O’Flaherty, Michelle Finn, Lizzie Lee and Fionnuala Ross.

Paul Pollock heads the men’s senior team and is joined by Kevin Dooney, Hugh Armstrong, John Travers, Sean Tobin and Kevin Maunsell.