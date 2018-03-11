Irish retain John Read Trophy & Kerry’s Aoife Horgan named Player of the Match

RICHARD BEREKELEY’s Schools select retained the John Read Trophy following a comprehensive display against hosts England in Stafford Town FC this afternoon (March 10).

Its two wins on the bounce for Berkeley’s side as they overcame Northern Ireland 2-1 last month in his debut as Head Coach of the U15 Girls’ Republic of Ireland select taking over from Lorraine Counihan.

The Irish were impressive from the outset and produced several clear cut chances early on but it wasn’t until the half hour mark that Presentation SS, Kilkenny scholar Ellen Molloy headed home to break the deadlock.

Molloy added a second on the hour mark to give the visitors some breathing space in a physically demanding encounter.

The icing on the cake came two minutes from time when substitute Erin McLaughlin of Carndonagh CS came off the bench to convert the Republic of Ireland’s third of the day.

It was a very positive outing for the Irish which saw Berkeley use all his bench. The girls produced some fine defensive periods as well as being creative on the counter attack so all bodes well for the Bob Docherty Cup later this month.