Irish Rail says new platform should improve journey times between Kerry and Dublin

Irish Rail says if planning permission is granted for a new platform at Limerick Junction train station it should result in faster journey times between Kerry and Dublin.

Íarnród Éireann has submitted a planning application for another platform at the County Tipperary station which is on the Limerick-Dublin and Cork-Dublin lines.

It’s expected to cost 3.5 million euro and if it goes ahead, is expected to be completed by the middle of next year. Company spokesperson, Jane Cregan, explains how the development will impact on Kerry rail users if it gets planning permission.