Irish Rail apologise to passengers left standing on Mallow – Tralee service

Irish Rail has apologised to passengers left standing on the 3.17pm service from Mallow to Tralee yesterday.

Irish Rail confirmed the four-piece train which usually operates on the line was not available due to a mechanical fault.

A two-carriage train was made available instead which led to a large number of people standing, including senior citizens.

According to Irish Rail as the Mallow – Tralee service is serviced by a commuter style train, there’s no ability to reserve seats and therefore, they say, there’s no automatic compensation for passengers.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today Jane Cregan, Events & PR Manager with Irish Rail, said customers on the train can contact Irish Rail with their grievances and their cases will be dealt with seperately.