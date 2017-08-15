Irish Rail to announce today any extra trains for All Ireland Semi Finals

Irish Rail will announce this afternoon if it’ll have extra trains in place from Kerry for the All Ireland Semi Finals in Croke Park this Sunday.

Kerry is set to take on Mayo in the senior semi-final, while the Kerry minors are up against Cavan beforehand.

Extra trains have already been laid on from Mayo and Sligo to Dublin for Sunday.

Corporate Communications Manager with Iarnród Éireann, Barry Kenny says there are fewer scheduled services from the west of Ireland than from the south, and that’s why extra trains have already been announced from the west.

He says resources are more stretched this year, and that’s why additional trains from Kerry to Dublin haven’t yet been scheduled.

Mr Kenny adds, however, that Irish Rail are finalising details and hope to confirm this afternoon that they’ll have additional services for Kerry GAA fans.