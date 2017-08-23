Irish Rail adds evening but no morning trains for Kerry match

Irish Rail have added two new return trains from Dublin for Saturday’s All Ireland Football Semi Final replay, but no extra train up for the game.

The two regular morning services the 7.05am and 9.05 am trains are sold out while there are still seats available on the two extra evening trains the 6pm and the 6.50pm.

Irish Rail told Radio Kerry it did add capacity to the two morning trains in the form of 170 extra seats.

The extra seats on the morning trains to Dublin were snapped up and the services are now sold out since early this morning.

A spokesperson for Irish rail said they are currently looking to see if they can provide additional capacity in the morning, but it depends on resources becoming available.

Last Sunday Irish Rail provided 800 extra seats by way of a special return train up and down and extra capacity on existing services to and from Dublin.