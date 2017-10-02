Irish Postmasters’ Union upset with plans to close up to 400 post offices

The Irish Postmasters’ Union says its completely opposed to plans by An Post to close up to 400 post offices.

The IPU yesterday agreed to roll out An Post’s Smart Account service, having been threatened with legal action over their lack of co-operation with the new account.

However, postmaster in Ventry Post Office, Seamus O’Luing, says the new Postmasters’ Contract proposal, which An Post made to the IPU in recent weeks, was rejected.

The IPU is due to meet the Minister for Communications, Denis Naughton, on Thursday to discuss available strategies.

Mr O’Luing adds the proposed Postmaster’s Contract places no value on Post Offices’ social function, and the public will never forgive their public representatives for closing rural post offices.