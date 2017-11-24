The Irish Postmasters Union says immediate investment is needed to save rural post offices.

The Minister for Communications, Denis Naughten, announced a €30 million investment in the post office network to help keep post offices open and bring additional services to communities.

The announcement follows more than two years of negotiations, which involved reports from Bobby Kerr, talks between postmasters and An Post, and ongoing engagement with government ministers and departments.

Kerry spokesperson for the IPU, Seamus O’Luing, says the announcement made by Minister Naughten was positive for rural communities, and he’s calling for implementation to begin immediately.

However, the Ceann Trá postmaster stresses there needs to be a long-term vision to ensure the survival of the post office network.