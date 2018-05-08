Irish Olympian and silver medalist Ken Egan, musician Shane Mc Vicker and singer song writer Carly C will be sharing their own inspirational recovery stories at 8.30pm this Thursday May 10th in the Tarbert Community Centre.

Irish Olympian and silver medalist Ken Egan, musician Shane Mc Vicker and singer song writer Carly C will be sharing their own inspirational recovery stories at 8.30pm this Thursday May 10th in the Tarbert Community Centre.  MC is addiction councillor Eileen Foley.  Free admission everyone welcome.

