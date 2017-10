A rescued sea-turtle, who’s spent the past five months convalescing at Dingle Oceanworld, will return to her native waters today with the assistance of the Irish Navy.

Sally the turtle was found in need by divers off the coast of Kerry last Easter; she was barely able to move and in need of care.

She’s made an excellent recovery and today will bid farewell to her adopted home of Dingle as she heads to Cobh from where the Irish Navy will take her back to the warm waters of Spain.