The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is holding its Annual Congress in Killarney.

It’s the 150th anniversary of the event.

Pay, industrial action, working conditions and funding are expected to dominate.

Around 850 delegates are expected to descend on Killarney, this afternoon as the INTO Annual Congress gets underway later.

They are representing 35,000 primary teachers in the south and 7,000 teachers in the north.

Today is the opening day of the 3 day event and attendees will be addressed by the INTO President John Boyle this afternoon.

Topics likely to dominate the event include pay equality and restoration, industrial relations issues, funding of schools, workload and curriculum and special needs teaching.

The Education Minister will attend the conference tomorrow and the event will conclude on Wednesday Afternoon.