Irish MEP says Ireland not the best example for protecting whistleblowers

An Irish MEP says Ireland doesn’t lead the way at protecting whistleblowers.

Liadh Ni Riada, Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South, says many prominent journalists and human rights lawyers weren’t protected in the past.

Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg have debated a resolution calling for a standard set of protections for whistleblowers across the EU.

Ireland is one of a handful of EU states with legal protections for whistleblowers in place, and has been held out as a good example to follow.

But Ms Ni Riada says Ireland doesn’t have a great track record on protecting those who divulge information.