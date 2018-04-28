Irish League of Credit Unions AGM opens in Killarney

The Irish League of Credit Unions will reveal details of its plans to provide residential mortgages at its AGM which gets underway in Killarney today.

Members will be told about developments which will allow aspiring home owners borrow from credit unions.

John O’Regan is PRO for Chapter 23 which represents credit unions in Kerry and West Limerick.

He’s also a former president of the ILCU.

Mr O’Regan says people want to be able to get mortgages from their credit unions.

The Irish League of Credit Unions’ AGM is being held in the INEC today and tomorrow.

John O’Regan says the ILCU also wants to be able to fund social housing.

He says changes in Central Bank rules should pave the way for this.