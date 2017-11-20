Irish Language certificates bestowed on Kerry County Council employees by Maynooth

Teastas Eorpach na Gaeilge (TEG) Irish Language certificates have been bestowed on a number of Kerry County Council employees by Maynooth University.

The Council has been using TEG proficiency exams to enable staff to acquire the Irish language through an assessment-based approach, under the auspices of ‘Oifig na Gaeilge’.

Comhairle Chontae Chiarraí offers services such as planning queries, motor tax renewals and voter registration ‘as Gaeilge’.

Maynooth also bestowed a special award – Gradam TEG – on Oifigeach Gaeilge Roibeard Ó hEartáin in recognition of the exceptional work he and the Council have undertaken in promoting the use of Irish in the workplace and throughout the county.