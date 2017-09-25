Irish Favourites – September 24th, 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Listowel named Kerry winner in this year’s Tidy Towns
Listowel has been named the winner in Kerry in this year's Tidy Towns Competition. 38 towns and villages took part in the county this year. Although...
Tralee awarded Purple Flag
Tralee has been awarded the Purple Flag. The accolade aims to increase footfall into town centres, lower crime and improve the night time experience. Chief Executive...
Gardaí in Tralee appealing for witnesses to stabbing
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in Tralee. The incident happened on Strand Street on Saturday night between 11:30 pm and 12:15 am. Gardaí...
“I’m Pro-Woman”: Kerry Senator Sets Out His Position in Abortion Debate – September 25th,...
Fianna Fáil senator, Ned O’Sullivan, is a member of the Oireachtas committee examining the Eighth Amendment. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_25_prowoman.mp3
Future of Valentia Car Ferry in Doubt over Funding Decision – September 25th, 2017
The company is asking Fáilte Ireland why its application for funding was deemed ineligible. The current ferry is 54 years old and is in...
A Dream Come True: Kerry’s Palliative Care Unit Opens – September 25th, 2017
The €6.5m unit funded by Kerry Hospice Foundation has opened on the grounds of UHK. Marian O’Flaherty attended the launch where she spoke to...