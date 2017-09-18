Irish Favourites – September 17th, 2017

Kerry excels as National Q Mark Award nominations announced
Seven Kerry businesses have been nominated for Q Mark Awards 2017. Fitzpatricks SPAR Express Cahersiveen, Keanes SuperValu Killorglin, SPAR Byrne Tralee Caherslee, SPAR Byrne Tralee...
A court in Egypt has acquitted Ibrahim Halawa of all charges
A court in Egypt has acquitted Ibrahim Halawa of all charges. The verdict was announced at a court near Cairo this afternoon. A verdict had been...
Call for support for new all-year Kerry Berlin flight
There won't be any cancellations of Ryanair flights from Kerry. That's according to Marketing Executive with Kerry Airport, Noel Ryan, who was speaking after the...
Kerrywide – September 17th, 2017
Kerrywide from around the County with Sean Hurley http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_16_kw.mp3
Ryanair cancellations and extending flight from Kerry to Berlin – September 18th, 2017
Marketing executive, Kerry Airport, Noel Ryan and Travel journalist, Eoghan Corry speak to Treasa http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_18_airport.mp3
Thomas Ashe commemorations – September 18th, 2017
Mícheál Ó Moráin, Coiste Cuimhneacháin Thomáis Ághas discusses the life and death of this historic figure from Lispole http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_16_assheWAV.mp3