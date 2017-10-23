Gardaí not treating as suspicious death of elderly man found in Tralee
Gardaí are not treating as suspicious the death of an elderly man, who was found in Tralee last evening, The man, who was in his...
Sinn Féin’s Tom Barry formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council
Sinn Féin's Tom Barry has been formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council. He takes his position in the Listowel Municipal District, following the resignation of...
Minister to be invited to walk Tralee Fenit Greenway to push project forward
Minister Brendan Griffin is to be invited to walk part of the Tralee Fenit Greenway in order to push the project forward. Tralee Municipal District...
Irish Favourites – October 15th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_22_ai1.mp3
Irish Favourites – October 22nd, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_22_ai2.mp3
Elderly Man Found Dead in Tralee Had Used Homelessness Services – October 23rd, 2017
Last night, the body of a man in his 70s was found in Boherbee, Tralee near Austin Stack Park. Fiona Stack reported from the...