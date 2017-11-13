Irish Favourites – November 12th, 2017

Tralee mother thanks public after missing son is found safe and well
A Tralee mother has thanked the public for their help after her son, who was missing for several months, was found safe and well. 21-year-old...
Cllr says it will take a number of years for Listowel Bypass to secure...
A Kerry County Councillor says it will take at least two years before the local authority is in a position to make a submission...
West Kerry hotel redevelopment plans appealed
A decision allowing a major redevelopment of a Dingle hotel has been appealed. An Bord Pleanala will now consider the case in the coming months. Euprepia...
Top of the Retail World: Kerry Businesses Celebrate – November 13th, 2017
On Saturday, Retail Excellence, Ireland’s largest retail representative body, announced Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee as the National Store of the Year at their Annual Retail...
Last month, Winnie Burke made an appeal on the eve of her son John's 21st birthday. He had been missing since June 16th. Well,...
On Friday, it was revealed that An Bórd Pleanála had given the go ahead to the €40 million project. But when will work start?...