Irish Favourites – May 20th, 2018

Kerry has the most blue flag beaches in the country
Kerry has the most Blue Flag beaches in the country. The flags, which indicate excellent water quality and safety, have been given out for 2018...
Tánaiste continues to approach abortion debate from pro-life stance
The Tánaiste says he still approaches the abortion debate from a pro-life stance despite calling for a Yes vote in Friday's referendum on the...
Bishop of Kerry full of admiration for those campaigning for No vote
The Bishop of Kerry says he is full of admiration for all involved in campaigning for the right to life of the unborn child. In...
Timmy Sheehan’s Sports Slot – May 19th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/timm19.mp3
Saturday Supplement – May 19th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ss19.mp3
Kerrywide – May 20th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kerrywide19.mp3