Quality assurance on audit of UHK scans to be complete by end of month
The HSE says it's hoped quality assurance on an audit of over 46,000 scans from University Hospital Kerry and the recall of patients will...
Up to €6,000 worth of property taken in early-morning Castleisland burglary
Up to 6,000 euro in property was taken in a burglary which occurred in Castleisland in the early hours of this morning. The burglary, which...
Tributes paid to young man killed in Kerry road crash
Tributes have been paid to the young man who died following a crash on the Tralee to Fenit Road over the weekend. 23-year-old Luke Gleasure...
Irish Favourites – March 25th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/irish_faves_pod.mp3
Irish Favourites – March 18th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/if19th.mp3
Seven Days – March 25th, 2018
On this weeks Seven Days: Gardai investigate the use of a garda uniform in a St.Patricks Day float, the Kerry reaction to the upcoming...