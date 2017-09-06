Irish Favourites – August 27th, 2017

Listowel Bypass worth €7 million to economy and will create 135 jobs
The proposed Listowel Bypass project has the potential to create 135 jobs and be worth an additional €7.2 to the local economy annually. This was...
Struggle to find a doctor to replace retiring GP in Sneem comes to an...
The struggle to find a doctor to replace a retiring GP in Sneem has come to an end. A successful candidate has been identified following...
Court hears Kerry childminder “lost it” with 18-month-old she assaulted
A court has heard how it appeared a Kerry woman was biting the face of an 18-month-old child in her care as she couldn't...
