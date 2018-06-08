Today’s editorial in the Irish Examiner called on the Fianna Fáil MEP to resign from his position, following a prolonged absence due to illness.
Brian Crowley, who topped the poll in the Ireland South Constituency in the 2014 European Elections, has been unable to attend the European Parliament for the past four years due to ill health. Fianna Fáil Kerry TD, John Brassil, spoke to Jerry.
Irish Examiner Editorial Calls on MEP Brian Crowley to Resign – June 7th, 2018
