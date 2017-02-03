Irish Captain’s Run This Lunchtime Ahead Of Six Nations Opener

Rory Best will lead Ireland out for the captain’s run at Murrayfield later ahead of tomorrow’s rugby Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Best says the team want to drive on from a successful November series http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/simplythe-1.mp3

Ireland clinched the Six Nations title at Murrayfield two seasons ago but lock Devin Toner thinks Scotland are a better team now http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/toner-1.mp3

Flanker Sean O’Brien says the Irish pack will provide protection for scrum-half Conor Murray tomorrow afternoon.

Earlier this week Scotland skipper Greg Leidlaw said they’d putting pressure on Murray, who also came in for some heavy hits in Munster’s recent Champions Cup win at Glasgow.

But O’Brien insists the Irish pack have his back http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/obrien.mp3

Former Ireland back-row Alan Quinlan is cautiously optimisitc about an Irish win tomorrow at Murrayfield



The women’s team begin their World Cup year by facing their Scottish counterparts at Glasgows Broadwood Stadium at 6.35 this evening while a new under-20s side face Scotland at the same venue at half-eight.

Kerry’s Ciara Griffin starts for the Irish ladies, with Ciara O’Connor on the bench.

Head-coach Tom Tierney experimented with line-ups across the November internationals and warm-up games and he says the focus is now on results http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tt.mp3

Ireland’s women’s team will face the U-S-A in the Cup quarter-finals of the Sydney 7s rugby tomorrow night (10.55pm Irish time).

A 33-5 win over Brazil has secured a last-eight spot at the event, which is part of the H-S-B-C World Women’s Sevens Series.

Ireland lost 29-nil to Olympic champions Australia and beat Fiji 19-12 in their other pool games.

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe is the joint-top try scorer at the tournament after running in five on day one.

There’s a debut for Calvin Nash, and Tyler Bleyendaal captains Munster tonight.

They’re also in Scotland tonight for a Pro 12 meeting with Edinburgh, with kick off at 7.35.