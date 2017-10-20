Irish Call-Up For Kerry Soccer Player

Kerry’s Sean Kennedy has been named in the Republic of Ireland U16 squad for the Victory Shield.

The Kingdom forward is on a panel of 20 for next week’s tournament in Northern Ireland.

They play their hosts on Monday, Wales on Wednesday and Scotland this day week.

Fixtures:

Monday, 23 October

Scotland v Wales, Seaview Stadium, KO 13:00

Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland, Bangor Fuels Arena, KO 15:00

Wednesday, 25 October

Wales v Republic of Ireland, Bangor Fuels Arena, KO 11:00

Northern Ireland v Scotland, Seaview Stadium, KO 13:00

Friday, 27 October

Republic of Ireland v Scotland, Bangor Fuels Arena, KO 13:00

Wales v Northern Ireland, Seaview Stadium, KO 15:00