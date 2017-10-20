Irish Call-Up For Kerry Soccer Player

Kerry’s Sean Kennedy has been named in the Republic of Ireland U16 squad for the Victory Shield.
The Kingdom forward is on a panel of 20 for next week’s tournament in Northern Ireland.
They play their hosts on Monday, Wales on Wednesday and Scotland this day week.
Fixtures:
Monday, 23 October
Scotland v Wales, Seaview Stadium, KO 13:00
Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland, Bangor Fuels Arena, KO 15:00
Wednesday, 25 October
Wales v Republic of Ireland, Bangor Fuels Arena, KO 11:00
Northern Ireland v Scotland, Seaview Stadium, KO 13:00
Friday, 27 October
Republic of Ireland v Scotland, Bangor Fuels Arena, KO 13:00
Wales v Northern Ireland, Seaview Stadium, KO 15:00