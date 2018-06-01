Irish Call-Up For Kerry Basketball Duo

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Eoin Quigley and former Warriors player Ryan Leonard have been selected for the Ireland Senior Men’s team for this year’s FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup qualifiers.

They will join Black Amber Templeogue’s Stephen James and Scott Kinevane of UCD Marian on international duty for the qualifying rounds of the competition to be held in Constanta, Romania on June 30th and July 1st.

The 3X3 format is an exciting and fast paced variation on the game of basketball played on a half court and using just one basket.





There are three players on each team with one sub to interchange. Games are 10 minutes long and the shot clock is set to 12 seconds for each play with attack turning to defence relentlessly.

Baskets from inside an arc score one point and from outside score two and the first team to 21 points wins.