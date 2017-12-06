Irish Blood Transfusion Service appeals to Tralee people to donate blood

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing to people in Tralee to donate blood.

The service says it has particularly low supplies for A+ and O-, and is asking anyone who can to donate, as this is a particularly crucial week for donations ahead of Christmas.

A supply is required for hospital patients 365 days a year, and the IBTS needs to maintain this throughout Christmas, St Stephen’s Day, and New Year’s Day.

Clinics will be held in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm.

More information is available on the website giveblood.ie or by phoning 021 480 7400.