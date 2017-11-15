The Republic of Ireland’s World Cup dream is over.
A Christian Eriksen hat-trick has seen Denmark beat Martin O’Neill’s side 5-1and with it, progress to Russia 2018.
Despite taking an early lead through Shane Duffy, Ireland collapsed under the weight of a number of defensive errors.
O’Neill says his team were second best for much of the match……….
Martin O’Neill is expected to stay on having agreed a contract until the 2020 European Championships, and denies suggestions that his luck has run out……………
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen says it was a fantastic way to qualify for the World Cup.
The Tottenham star has described the result as life changing…………….