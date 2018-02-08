Éanna Ní Lamhna of the Tree Council has been discussing the yew tree in Muckross Abbey which has been dated back to 1348.
Appeals to revised casual trading byelaws for Kenmare withdrawn
Appeals to revised casual trading byelaws for Kenmare have been withdrawn. Casual trading in the town has been the subject of a long-running dispute between...
One premises in greater Tralee area raided as part of nationwide child pornography clampdown
Gardai have confirmed that one premises in the greater Tralee area has been raided as part of an investigation into the possession and distribution...
5.1 nursing posts to be created with additional eight beds in Kenmare Nursing Unit
The opening of eight additional beds in Kenmare nursing unit will see an additional 5.1 nursing posts created at the hospital. This week Cork/Kerry Community...
Parking for Parking by Mobile Phone to be Trialled in Killarney – February 8th,...
Fine Gael County Councillor Bobby O’Connell says he’s hopeful that by this summer people will be able to pay for parking tickets in Killarney...
Ireland’s Oldest Tree Right Here in Kerry – February 8th, 2018
Éanna Ní Lamhna of the Tree Council has been discussing the yew tree in Muckross Abbey which has been dated back to 1348. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/eanna.mp3
The Random Callers who Say I’ve Been Ringing Them – February 8th, 2018
Patricia from Listowel has been getting random calls to her mobile from all over the country. But it’s not a financial scam. These people...